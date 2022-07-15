PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur banned from entering Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has clamped a ban on former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur’s entry into the province ahead of Punjab by-elections, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarar alleged that Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar want to carry out violent activities in Punjab.

“In a bid to maintain law and order situation, the provincial government has decided to clamp ban on Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar’s entry in Punjab,” he added.

Attaullah Tarar further said that the government would ensure peaceful and transparent elections in Punjab and miscreants who will be involved in violent activities will be dealt with iron hands. The provincial Home Minister added that PTI was inciting people after forecasting its defeat in the Punjab by-polls.

Talking to ARY News, Ali Amin Gandapur has announced that he would approach judiciary against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Punjab government.

He further said that the ‘imported’ government first registered fake FIRs and arrested the PTI workers without any basis.

The by-elections on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the CM elections, will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

Also Read: Punjab by-polls: Election campaigns end tonight 12 AM

PML-N needs to win a total of 9 seats in the by-elections to gain a majority to elect their Chief Minister in the biggest province of the country.

Comments