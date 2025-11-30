PTI's Asad Qaiser claims govt 'unable' to detain founding chairman any longer

SWABI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has said that it is not possible for the incumbent government to keep the founding Chairman of the PTI, Imran Khan, in jail, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media in Swabi, the PTI stalwart asserted that meeting Imran Khan is “our right.” He warned the government, stating, “If the government were pushed to the wall and would not allow [us] to live, then you will not be able to live.”

Asad Qaiser claimed that the government is no longer in a position to detain Imran Khan, adding that “if Imran Khan were harmed, then no one will be able to pass life here.”

He suggested that being released from custody is “not an issue” for Imran Khan, implying that if Imran Khan were willing to compromise, he could be freed from jail.

The PTI leader maintained that his party members are “not terrorists” but “peace-loving people,” adding, “We have had enough of the wars; we are tired after lifting dead bodies again and again.”

He concluded by saying that “we can’t afford any war,” and he demanded that “peace must be given a chance.”

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Speaking exclusively in ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai said that protests inside the Senate have no connection to arrangements for prison meetings, stressing that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must pursue its demands regarding Imran Khan through the proper legal forum rather than staging sit-ins outside Adiala Jail.

He said the issue of PTI’s meeting requests with Imran Khan will continue until the party raises its grievances before the “correct authority,” instead of trying to force outcomes through agitation.

He said sitting outside Adiala Jail in protest “will achieve nothing” and that PTI should present its concerns to the jail authorities and follow the law.

Rana Sanaullah questioned whether any court decision allows visitors to hold long press conferences after meeting the PTI founder, Imran Khan. He said the court’s order clearly states that family and lawyers may meet him, but political activities or statements are not permitted. “If political colour is given to these meetings, what should the jail authority do?” he asked.

The special assistant added that the Adiala Jail administration attempts to prevent political activity, but PTI leaders then accuse authorities of obstruction.

He said the party is free to hold press conferences from its offices, but turning prison meetings into political campaigns, protests or calls for agitation is a violation of the court order.

Rana Sanaullah noted that discussions outside the jail often include talk of launching movements, confrontation, and even calls for siege-like actions. He said the jail superintendent has already informed the court that political conversation is banned, yet the practice continues.

He emphasised that if PTI assures authorities that meetings are not being used to incite agitation, violence or state-opposed campaigns, there will be no objections. However, if meetings are used to fuel movements, inflammatory speeches or online campaigns, jail authorities have the right to restrict access.

He also addressed regional security, saying terrorism from the Afghan border continues under Indian patronage. Pakistan, he said, has no intention of imposing any war on Afghanistan, but attacks orchestrated from safe havens across the border justify Pakistan’s right to respond.

He added that Pakistan has already targeted terrorist hideouts once and would announce future actions clearly if required.

Rana Sanaullah said recent terror attacks in Pakistan indicate that groups operating from within Afghanistan maintain communication with handlers during operations. He confirmed that identification of those involved is under way and that Pakistan will respond to recent incidents.

He reiterated that eliminating terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s legitimate right, and any future action will be communicated transparently.