PTI chief claims leading on more than 150 NA seats

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has claimed that the party was leading on more than 150 National Assembly (NA) seats.

In a video message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Barrister Gohar said the PTI will form governments at the Centre and in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after today’s ‘landslide’ victory.

فارم 45 کے مطابق تحریک انصاف کی 150 سے زائد قومی اسمبلی کی نشستوں پر فیصلہ کن برتری اور نتائج میں بے جا تاخیر پر چئیرمین تحریک انصاف گوہر خان کا ویڈیو پیغام: pic.twitter.com/QaiIelZKOl — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 8, 2024

The PTI chairman also thanked the people of Pakistan for participating in elections in huge numbers. He also expressed concern over the sluggishness in election results, saying that as per Election Act, the results should be announced by 2am.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI candidates are contesting elections independently as the party was stripped off its iconic symbol – bat – over ‘unconstitutional’ intra-party elections.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the “winners” of two seats for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly as per unofficial results.

The commission said that independent candidate Samiullah Khan won PK-76 after securing 18,888 votes, according to results from 37.62 per cent of the polling stations.

As for PK-6, independent candidate Fazal Hakeem Khan took 25,330 votes.

The two are PTI-backed candidates.