PTI’s Barrister Gohar opens up on alliance with JUI-F

BUNER: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Monday said that his party was in talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F, but an alliance has not been formed yet, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists here, the PTI chairman said that both parties have formed negotiating teams to discuss issues and explore possibilities of an alliance.

The May 23 meeting between delegations of PTI and JUI-F ended without any breakthrough, with Fazlur Rehman emphasising that the priorities of political parties on national issues should be the same.

Today, Barrister Gohar reiterated the party’s commitment to dialogue, saying that it has been their stance from day one. “Dialogue is essential in politics, but it should be with those who have the authority to make decisions,” he said.

He also praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government’s budget, calling it a “historic” achievement despite challenging circumstances.

“The KP budget has prioritised development projects, health cards, education, pension, and salary increases, which is a positive step,” he said, acknowledging the government’s efforts to address the people’s needs.

He also demanded a 10-year tax exemption for the Malakand Division, including Buner, which has been affected by terrorism, floods, and natural disasters. He expressed opposition to the imposition of taxes, saying it would further burden the people.

Barrister Gohar also emphasised the need for good relations between the Governor and the Chief Minister, saying it is essential for the province’s progress.

He clarified that there are no internal conflicts within the PTI, but there may be differences of opinion. He assured that all decisions are made in accordance with the party’s guidelines.