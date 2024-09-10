PTI’s Barrister Gohar released after hours-long detention

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has been released after being discharged from the case, ARY News reported.

According to police, Barrister Gohar, who was arrested from outside the parliament house on Monday, has been discharged from the case registered at Sangjani police station.

Barrister Gohar said that he was inquired about the case but not implicated.

Barrister Gohar termed September 9 as a ‘black day’ for Pakistan’s democracy, saying that masked men entered the Parliament and ‘abducted’ 10 PTI MNAs, including himself and Sher Afzal Marwat, from the Assembly gates.

The PTI chairman said that police were deployed outside the Assembly gates, and he had voluntarily surrendered himself for arrest.

Barrister Gohar expressed hope that the Speaker of the National Assembly would investigate the matter thoroughly. He also hoped that the CCTV footage of the incident would be made public.

Sources said Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq allowed arrest of PTI MNAs outside the premises of the house. The development followed after police presented a copy of FIR registered against the PTI lawmakers for violating SOPs during September 8 public rally.

Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister reached KP CM House safely after 7-hour absence following crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.