PTI’s convention turns violent as workers, police clash

DIR BALA: Panic and tension gripped Dir Bala district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police clashed over holding a party’s convention in the area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the PTI workers were arriving at the site to participate in the workers’ convention in Sahibabad area of Upper Dir district.

However, the district administration had imposed Section 144 – under which the gathering of more than five people is banned – and blocked roads leading to the site of the gathering.

The clash broke out when policemen attempted to stop some PTI workers at Chukiatan, as they pelted stones at police.

During the clash, a PTI worker and a policeman sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to hospital for medical assistance.

Taking to X, PTI’s Omar Ayub Khan claimed that the police resorted to firing on the PTI workers who arrived to participate in party’s convention.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan should tell if it is busy in holding rigged elections?” he wrote.

A day earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asked the caretaker government to provide an equal level playing field to all political parties in Pakistan for the upcoming General Election 2024.

In a letter, Additional Director General ECP directed the principal Secretary of the caretaker Prime Minister and all four provincial chief secretaries to provide a level playing field to the political parties for the upcoming General Election of 2024.

The letter stated that a political party expressed concern about the absence of fair chances as other parties, stated that the caretaker government is not ensuring equitable opportunities.

The letter added that the leaders of the political party asked for an equal level playing field as others by allowing them to carry out the election campaign and demanded an end to non-discrimination by the government.