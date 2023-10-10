PTI’s difficult time will come to end soon, says Asad Qaisar

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Asad Qaiser has said he believes the PTI’s difficult time will come to end soon, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In an interview former speaker National Assembly called for mutual respect despite political differences. He praised Muhammad Ali Durrani’s effort and said, “What he is saying is our party narrative, we don’t want any confrontation with institutions”.

“We have talked with the PTI chairman, he doesn’t want clash with anyone. Firstly, our committees decide for talks, which was later endorsed by the party chairman,” Qaiser said. “What I am talking is based on the mandate delegated by the chairman,” PTI leader said.

“I believe, the PTI’s difficult time will come to end soon,” he said.

“Keep Pakistan, the democracy and the military away from all disputes,” Asad Qaiser, who has been head of the PTI’s political committee, urged.

“Apart of Muhammad Ali Durrani, there are some other people, striving for reconciliation,” he said. “Those engaged in efforts are hopeful that the sanity will prevail,” Qaiser stated.

“We don’t believe in any minus-one formula, PTI chairman is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf,” former speaker said.

“After mutual consultation, we have decided that we don’t believe in the politics of vengeance,” he said.

He expressed hope that the PTI chairman will be soon between people of the country.

“Pervaiz Khattak has committed biggest political mistake of his life,” he commented on the former party colleague.

He said the PTI passing through a very difficult patch of its history. “It is regretful that concocted and false cases have been fabricated against our leader. What is being done with the PTI, is based on misunderstanding,” he said.

“We will face the cases in courts, don’t want any support. We are Pakistani citizens, and it is our right to contest elections,” PTI stalwart said.

“We have made strategy for selection of party candidates and tickets distribution for election. We have learnt much and want level playing field and transparent elections,” he said. “Let the people decide. Any theft of the people’s mandate will be an excess with the country,” he said.

Commenting on the PML-N’s stance, Asad Qaiser said, “It is the PML-N behind what is happening with us.” “What happened with Usman Dar, happened on behalf of Khawaja Asif,” he alleged. “People taking other names but I believe, the PML-N has been behind all this,” he said.

“How did Shehbaz Sharif perform, they are responsible for what happened to the country,” he said. “Maryam Nawaz talks about a formula, you keep ruling for 30 years, what was the formula,” he questioned. “You are holding public rallies, we are not allowed a public meeting, our people were arrested over the party’s convention,” he said.

“I am asking the chief election commissioner, isn’t it beginning of the pre-poll rigging,” he questioned. “Don’t play with the country, we don’t want confrontation”. ” Preparations being made for reception of a convict, while accused being prevented, election commission shall answer, is it a level playing field,” PTI leader questioned.