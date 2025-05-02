SC grants bail to PTI’s Ejaz Chaudhry 

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, ARY News reported.

As per details, the court ordered him to submit surety bonds worth PKR 100,000 to the trial court.

During the hearing, the special prosecutor alleged that Chaudhry incited people and was part of a conspiracy.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, heading a three-member bench, remarked that if the case against Chaudhry was strong, he would have been tried in a military court. He noted that 600 others have already been taken to military courts and emphasized that bail cannot be used as a form of punishment.

Chaudhry’s lawyer informed the court that the senator has been in custody since May 11, 2023.

In a detailed four‐page written verdict, the Supreme Court rejected the Punjab government’s request to transfer cases related to the May 9 incidents.

Read More: Supreme Court Establishes Anti-Corruption Hotline

The apex court’s decision emphasises that protecting judicial officers from administrative interference is a constitutional duty, thereby dismissing the petition as lacking sufficient merit.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court highlighted that the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court is conferred with authority under Article 203 to shield judicial officers from any undue administrative meddling.

The court further noted that the reference filed against the Anti-Terrorism Court judge was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. This decisive judgment rejects the May 9 cases transfer petition and reinforces the established judicial independence of the courts.

The verdict also clarified those personal remarks, whether critical or complimentary, do not carry a binding effect on future judicial proceedings and cannot be used to alter accountability.

According to the court, comments on the conduct of state officials fall under the administrative domain of the Chief Justice and are not a sufficient basis for authorizing such a transfer.