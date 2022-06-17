PTI’s Faisal Javed breaks down in tears during Senate session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed broke down in tears during his speech in the Senate’s budget session while highlighting the miseries of the common man, ARY News reported on Friday.

During his speech, Senator Faisal Javed tore the budget copy and said that the piece of paper could give nothing to the poor people. He asked the present government to take effective steps for the relief of the nationals.

Javed said that the present government is just making tall claims for the welfare of the common man. He said that the successful interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan was the success of the alleged foreign conspiracy and the ruling parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and others are involved in it.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will keep staying in Pakistan but the majority of the ruling elites have their assets in foreign countries. He said that PTI lawmakers are ready to join the Parliament if the corrupt rulers bring back the looted money to Pakistan.

Faisal Javed predicted that it is apparently the last month of the present government and the nation wants fresh elections. “The current political situation is feasible for PTI but not for the country. Only an elected government can improve the national economy whether it is ruled by PTI or any other political party.”

