PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi granted bail by court

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi was granted bail by the city court on Monday in a case related to charges of creating chaos and disturbance in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PTI leader Naqvi was presented in the city court, following his arrest on charges of creating chaos and disturbance in the metropolis.

The court approved the bail after Naqvi and told to submitted a bail amount of Rs. 5,000 instead of surety bonds.

Naqvi was accused of interfering in government affairs, causing damage to public and private properties.

However, Naqvi’s defense lawyer, argued that the cases against the party workers were bailable.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved bail for Firdous Shamim Naqvi in the case by submitting the amount of Rs. 5,000 instead of surety bonds and also made it clear that if the accused is not wanted in any other case, they should be released.