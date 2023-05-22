PTI’s former MPA from Punjab quits party

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former MPA from Punjab Pir Syed Saeed Ul Hassan Shah has announced to quit the party in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9, ARY News reported.

As per details, Saeed ul Hassan said that he supported PTI on every platform but what happened on May 9 has heartened him and the people of his constituency.

He strongly condemned the May 9 violence saying that the people have huge respect for their armed forces and martyrs.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi president Aftab Siddiqui quit the party and politics as authorities continue to crack down following party chief Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

Read more: PTI KARACHI PRESIDENT AFTAB SIDDIQUI QUIT PARTY AND POLITICS

However, he said, he – who is also a businessman – will continue to serve the country and for improvement of the economy in ‘individual capacity’.

The first PTI MNA from Sindh to quit the party was Mahmood Moulvi. He announced that he was resigning from the PTI in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9 in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan.

“I have never gone against, nor will I ever go against the army,” he said. Moulvi further revealed that he might join a charitable organisation or form a new political party.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) last week.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.