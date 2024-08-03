PTI’s founder wants to talk but not reliable, says Nayyar Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari has said that the PTI’s founder now wants to talk but he is not a reliable person, and his policies have no continuity.

In an interview to ARY News, People’s Party-Parliamentarians Secretary General said that the prime minister should give advice for dissolution of the assembly and hold election, if the government feels threat.

Bukhari said, if the federal ministers feeling threat to the government, they should share it with us. “They must deliver, if they are feeling threat, as we have extended support to them”. “The survival of the system depends on present rulers and a single party,” PPP leader said. “What will be solution if incumbent government reaches on the verge of collapse,” he questioned.

He said President Zardari inviting to sit and hold talks but no one is prepared for it. “Those who want to take any other decision, let them to do, the People’s Party siding with the constitution,” Nayyar Bukhari said. “If the system derails, it will be the loss of the country,” he said. “We will not support an unconstitutional step at any cost as the solution is the constitution,” he added.

He said the PTI’s founder wants to talk with the establishment, but he is not a reliable person, he changes his stance after holding talks. “At a time, he will say, Achakzai has authority and then will say, he has not”, Bukhari commented.

“There is big question mark over the February 08 election results,” he said. “We have reservations over Punjab’s results, the People’s Party was not given several seats,” he said.

On a question he said, “those who have sent the reference against the election commission, shall prove it”. “The PPP has offered several sacrifices for the parliament and the constitution. We have several reservations over the election but accept it for the continuity of the system,” he said.

He said the PTI’s founder lacks continuity in his policies and deems U-turn his politics. “We consider the U-turn a proof of irresponsibility”, he said.

“Credit goes to Benazir Shaheed, otherwise Nawaz Sharif was out of the politics,” he said. “Had Nawaz Sharif returned home, if Musharraf didn’t leave his uniform”, he questioned.