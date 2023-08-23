PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman gets interim bail in May 9 riots case

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Khurram Sher Zaman, on Wednesday filed a plea for interim bail in two separate cases reported at the Firozabad and Tipu Sultan police stations, ARY News reported.

In the aftermath of the protest staged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters against the detention of their party’s Chairman on May 9, PTI leader Khurram Sher Zaman took legal action by submitting an interim bail application to the court in a bid to avoid his own potential arrest.

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) approved Khurram Sher Zaman’s interim bail for Rs 100,000, offering him temporary respite from detention.

The court, however, has ordered Zaman to appear before it again on August 26, marking the continuation of the legal proceedings.

This move has enabled him to secure bail in the cases specifically reported at the Firozabad and Tipu Sultan police stations.