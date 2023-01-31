PTI’s Samsam Bukhari says he was against dissolving Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Syed Samsam Bukhari on Tuesday said that he was against the Punjab Assembly dissolution, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Samsam Bukhari said that PTI leaders had a different opinion regarding Punjab Assembly’s dissolution, adding that he was against the assembly dissolution because he was aware of how Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) would retaliate.

The PTI leader further added that he knows PML-N ministers ‘very well’, especially interior minister Rana Sanaullah. He claimed that the arrest of PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and action against Sheikh Rasheed’s Lal Haveli were only the beginning.

The senior politician revealed that efforts were made to break the trust among party leaders, adding that those who left PTI must be regretting now۔

He said that his moral principles do not allow him to go against the same political party, that gave him a ticket. Samsam Bukhari further revealed that he was pressured, lured, and asked not to resign.

Bukhari warned that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government will make attempts to delay the elections, lambasting the incumbent rulers for not announcing the dates of election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The former minister further said that the PDM parties did not have the same ‘manifesto’ and their workers were against this coalition. “They will leave no stone unturned to delay the elections,” he said, adding that such measures were against the Constitution.

