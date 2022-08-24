PTI’s legal team to file application for Shahbaz Gill’s bail

ISLAMABAD: The legal team of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file a bail application for Shahbaz Gill’s release after an Islamabad court rejected police request for extension in latter’s physical remand, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists outside district and sessions court in Islamabad, Shahbaz Gill’s lawyer – Faisal Chaudhry – said the PTI leader’s legal team was going to immediately file a bail application for his release.

Faisal Chaudhry noted that the case against the PTI leader was based on lies, claiming that the remarks attributed to Gill in the first information report (FIR) were not his comments made on ARY News.

The lawyer added that he would also challenge in the Supreme Court (SC) the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) order that rejected Shahbaz Gill’s plea against his continued remand.

“We, as a society, need to discourage custodial torture,” he stressed, urging the government to get the custodial torture bill approved, which has been pending with a standing committee to prevent violence.

He added that he would ensure that the probe into Gill’s alleged torture was completed and called for constituting a commission to investigate the claims.

Read More: TORTURE ON SHAHBAZ GILL: PUNJAB HOME MINISTER MAKES NEW REVELATIONS

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court in Islamabad denied physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill to the police and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a sedition case.

According to details, the police requested the Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman, who was presiding over today’s proceedings, to extend the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill by seven more days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahbaz Gill was presented before the court amid tight security after the end of his two-day physical remand.

Comments