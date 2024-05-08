PTI’s loyalty with country doesn’t require a certificate: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday asserted that his party’s loyalty to the country does not require a certificate from anyone, vowing to continue work for its betterment, ARY News reported.

Addressing a seminar regarding Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, Barrister Gohar clarified that the party’s movement is aimed at seeking justice and upholding the Constitution.

He clarified that PTI is not a conspiratorial party and condemned such tactics, emphasising that the party’s goal is to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and the law.

He reiterated that PTI is not seeking certification from anyone, as they are loyal to the country and will continue to work for its betterment.

He also demanded to know who was behind the “abduction” of PTI founder Imran Khan, and emphasised that the party will not back down from its demands.

Gohar also rejected all allegations leveled against the party, saying they are baseless and politically motivated. He warned that if chaos is created, it will only benefit certain individuals and groups.

The PTI leader emphasised the need for constitutional amendments but opposed legislation based on personal biases. He claimed that his party won 180 seats in the February 8 general elections, representing 70% of the people.

Furthermore, Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI had previously demanded free and fair elections, and had written a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but did not ask for any favors or assistance.

A day earlier, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif on Tuesday said that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if it “apologises sincerely publicly in front of the nation.

Commenting on the prospects of dialogue with any faction, Maj Gen Chaudhry said: “No talks will be held with any political leader, or group which attacks its own army and indulges in propaganda [against them]”.

Read More: PTI takes major U-turn after DG ISPR’s presser

“There can be no dialogue with an anarchist group,” he noted adding that the “only way forward for the anarchists [group] is to apologise sincerely, abandon the politics of hate and indulge in constructive politics [instead]”.

“Talks are for political parties, not institutions,” the army’s spokesperson

Responding to another question, DG ISPR said the party only gained 31 per cent of votes in the February 8 elections. He also rejected the impression those who voted for the party in general elections endorsed the May 9 attacks.