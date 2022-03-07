PTIs Lyari MNA files complaint against KE at police station

KARACHI: PTIs MNA from Lyari has filed a complaint against K-Electric CEO at local police station after a protest staged in front of his residence in the locality.

Shakoor Shad, in his complaint at Kalakot police station said that some elements misguided the area people to gather before his home.

“This all is being happened with me owing to the power utility’s management,” the MNA lamented. “CEO KE Moonis Alvi is responsible for this incident,” Shakoor Shad alleged.

“It will be better for me to resign instead of facing this disgrace,” the MNA said in a video message to Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar.

“K Electric has shut down electricity in the area for three days,” he said. “Even mosques of the area have been without water,” he said.

“My house has been attacked thrice. I will arrive Islamabad soon and will submit privilege motion in the house,” he said.

He also demanded nationalization of the power utility.

“Holding K-Electric responsible for attack on the home of Shakoor Shad MNA is misconstrued,” while condemning the attack a spokesperson of the power utility said in a statement.

