PTI’s Maleeka Bokhari arrested from outside Adiala Jail after her release

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Maleeka Bokhari arrested from outside of Adiala Jail Rawalpindi moments after her release, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader was earlier released from Adiala Jail on the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC judge had declared their arrest “unlawful” under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO).

The PTI leaders were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 following the violent protests in the country after the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan on May 9.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred police from arresting PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry in an “undisclosed” case for two days.

After avoiding his re-arrest following his release, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry managed to get relief as a single-member IHC bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb barred the police from arresting the former in an “undisclosed” case. Meanwhile, the Islamabad police also arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari from outside of Adiala jail moments after her release,

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.