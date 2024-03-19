PTI’s plea seeking permission to hold public gathering fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) fixed for hearing a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking permission to hold a public gathering on March 23, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the IHC Registrar’s Office fixed the petition for hearing on Wednesday and issued a cause list.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Amir Farooq would hear the plea.

PTI District President Aamir Mughal approached the IHC through his counsel and PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat. The PTI named the Secretary of Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad as respondents.

In the plea, the court was requested to direct concerned authorities to permit the public gathering in Islamabad on March 23.

Additionally, the PTI requested the court to order the authorities to refrain from using force against anyone attending the public meeting.

Earlier on March 10, the PTI announced to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on the eve of Pakistan Day on March 23.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat while addressing the party’s protest demonstration in Islamabad said that they would approach the Deputy Commissioner of the capital city to seek permission for the public gathering.

“If the administration rejects our request, the PTI will move to the Islamabad High Court,” he added. Sher Afzal Marwat said that it is their right to hold a ‘peaceful’ protest as per the constitution.