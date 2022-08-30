PTI’s Raja Azhar sends defamation notice to MQM-P’s Amir Khan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Azhar Khan has sent a defamation notice to Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan regarding a case related to a clash at the political party’s office in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The legal notice stated that MQM-P’s Amir Khan had levelled false allegations against Raja Azhar Khan for his alleged involvement in a clash at the political party’s office in Korangi. It added that the MQM-P leader also mentioned Azhar’s name in a press conference.

The legal notice further stated that Amir Khan should prove his allegation against Raja Azhar Khan within a week or pay Rs10 million in damages, otherwise, a legal action will be pursued against him.

The PTI leader had earlier reacted to Amir Khan’s allegations and said that he was not present at the incident side on that day in Korangi.

On August 26, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had lodged a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) workers for allegedly attacking their Korangi Town office and MNA/MPA office.

According to details, PTI’s former candidate for PS-96 Sajid Memon, UC 36’s in charge Waseem Warsi and JI members Sultan, Imran, Junaid and Asif Chohan were nominated in the FIR.

The FIR read that the PTI and JI workers attacked the MQM-P office in Korangi and caused property damage. The MQM-P leaders demanded authorities take strict action against the responsible.

Comments