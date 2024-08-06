web analytics
PTI’s Raoof Hasan gets bail in terrorism case

Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to PTI information secretary Raoof Hasan in a case pertaining to alleged recovery of explosives.

The ATC granted bail to PTI leader against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

Earlier, the ATC sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan on judicial remand for 14 days in a terrorism-related case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra announced the decision and dismissed the plea seeking Hasan’s physical remand for seven days.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital. The arrest was made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence.

The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.

