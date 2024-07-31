PTI’s Raoof Hasan remanded in CTD custody

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan to CTD on a two-day physical remand in the anti-state propaganda case, ARY News reported.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had presented Hasan before the ATC judge upon completion of his physical remand.

After hearing arguments, the ATC approved 2-day remand of Hasan and handed him to CTD for further investigation.

Hasan was shifted to Adiala Jail on Tuesday late at night. The Adiala Jail administration has also confirmed the development.

On July 22, Islamabad Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan in the federal capital.

The arrest was made at the party secretariat in sector G-8.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence.

The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI.

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation.