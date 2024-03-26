PTI’s Sanam Javed added in candidates for women’s Senate seats

34.9 C
LAHORE: A revised list of candidates for women’s reserved seats of Senate in Punjab has been released, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PTI candidate Sanam Javed’s name has been added in the revised list for women’s seats issued by the election commission.

Sanam Javed moved to the Appellate Tribunal after her nomination papers were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Appellate Tribunal of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday accepted the appeal of Sanam Javed and allowed her to contest the Senate elections.

The tribunal comprises of LHC Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan ordered the ECP to include the name of Sanam Javed in the list of the candidates, contesting Senate elections.

In the revised list, four candidates will now contest for two reserved seats of the Senate for women from Punjab. The list included Anosha Rehman and Bushra Anjum Butt of PML-N, People’s Party’s Faiza Malik and PTI’s Sanam Javed.

