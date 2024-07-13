PTI’s Sanam Javed arrested from Central Jail Gujranwala

GURANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists Sanam Javed from Central Jail in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

As per details, an FIA team arrived at the jail and took Sanam Javed into custody, despite the Lahore High Court order of her release.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Sanam Javed in a case filed in Gujranwala, ordering her release.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sanam Javed is facing several cases including Zaman Town vandalism, PML-N house fire, Race-course police station case and others after May 9 riots that triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI founder from Islamabad High Court premises.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.