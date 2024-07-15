PTI’s Sanam Javed handed over to Balochistan police

Islamabad police on Monday handed over PTI activist Sanam Javed to Balochistan police in May 9 vandalism case, ARY News reported.

Sources said Sanam was produced before G-11 district court where the judge granted transit remand of her, handing Sanam over to the Balochistan police.

The PTI worker, who had been acquitted by a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Sunday in the case filed against her for tweeting anti-state content, was rearrested hours after she was released.

Confirming the re-arrest on social media, her lawyer Ashfaq stated that Islamabad police had taken ‘Javed into custody’.

Ashfaq stated, “We handed over Sanam Javed to the police without resistance. This is how law-abiding people should behave, as we did.”

Sanam Javed had initially been arrested under a case registered by the FIA under cybercrime laws, related to her activities on May 9, when she allegedly encouraged people to gather at the Corps Commander House.

Following the court’s decision to release her, Islamabad Police detained in another case.