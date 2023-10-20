PTI’s Sanam Javed Khan arrested again after release

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed Khan was arrested again, shortly after her release from Kot Lakhpat Jail in the May 9 riots case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The PTI activist, who was allegedly involved in creating a law-and-order disturbance and attacking Jinnah House following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan on May 9, were rearrested outside the prison – this time in another case.

Earlier in the day, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued the release order of the PTI activist Sanam Javed.

The ATC issued release orders after the approval of the surety bonds in the case. Sanam Javed was granted bail in the May 9 riots case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.