PTI’s Sanam Javed re-arrested after release

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed has been re-arrested by Islamabad Police shortly after her release in FIA case, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Advocate of Sanam Javed, Ali Ashfaq, confirmed that the capital police arrested PTI activist again after being discharged by the sessions court.

Sanam Javed had initially been arrested under a case registered by the FIA under cybercrime laws, related to her activities on May 9, when she allegedly encouraged people to gather at the Corps Commander House.

Following the court’s decision to release her, Islamabad Police detained in another case.

Ashfaq stated, “We handed over Sanam Javed to the police without resistance. This is how law-abiding people should behave, as we did.”

Earlier in the day, the session court ordered the authorities to immediately release the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed from jail.

Magistrate Malik Imran delivered the decision regarding the remand of Sanam Javed, accepting her lawyer’s plea for discharge from the case.

Sanam Javed, a PTI activist, was arrested by the FIA team from Gujranwala and charged under cybercrime laws.

The charges stemmed from a tweet on May 9, where she allegedly encouraged people to go to the Corps Commander House.