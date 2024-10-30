PTI’s Sania Nishtar resigns from Senate seat

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Sania Nishtar has tendered resignation from her seat of the upper house of the Parliament, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sania Nishtar, former special assistant to the PM in the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government, has submitted her resignation from the parliament seat in the Senate Secretariat, sources said.

Sources said that Nishtar has submitted her resignation after joining a Geneva based international organization.

Sania Nishtar was elected senator on a seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2021 election of the Senate.

Sania Nishtar a physician by profession, was appointed CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in 2024. She previously served as Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with the status of federal minister, and chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Ehsaas Programme.

She had also served previously in the interim federal cabinet in 2013 overseeing public health, education and science