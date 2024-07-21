PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood quits politics after 34 years

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Shafqat Mehmood has announced to quit politics after 34 years, ARY News reported.

The former federal minister took to X (formerly twitter), stating that he made this decision after deliberation and not due to any pressure.

Mehmood, who resigned from his government job 34 years ago to enter politics, said he wants to dedicate the rest of his life to writing and teaching.

The PTI leader said that during his political career, he experienced many ups and downs, serving as a member of the Senate, National Assembly, and federal minister.

He expressed gratitude to PTI’s founder Imran Khan for giving him the opportunity to serve and thanked the party and his constituents for allowing him to represent them twice.

Mehmood highlighted his achievements, including introducing a single national curriculum for the first time in Pakistan’s history and successfully managing the education system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am satisfied that I fulfilled all my responsibilities with honesty and integrity, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI members and leaders Sheerin Mazari, Usman Dar, Asad Umar, Fayaz Chauhan quit party after riots when violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested at IHC on May 9.

Following the May 9 riots, hundreds were held in remote and major cities after PTI workers clashed with the law enforcement agencies in Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.