PTI’s Shah Farman decides not to contest elections

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shah Farman decided to not contest the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, Shah Farman said that he and his family including his sons and brothers will not contest the upcoming elections.

The former governor said that he hands over his constituency to the party workers. “People who are actively trying to introduce their family in politics are conspiring against me” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Farzand was arrested by police when he was leaving his office in Mardan in connection with the May 9 riots case.

Punjab police stated that 2138 suspects have been arrested in five major cities in connection with the May 9 violence.

Police arrested 173 suspects in 2 cases from Gujranwala, 438 arrested in 14 terrorism cases from Rawalpindi and 670 arrested from Sargodha in nine terrorism cases.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.