PTI’s Shaukat Yousafzai acquitted in May 9 case

PESHAWAR: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai in May 9 riots case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Shaukat Yousafzai, Syed Fareen, Waqar Ahmed among 18 individuals who were booked in May 9 riots cases.

At the outset of the hearing, the anti-terrorism court acquitted all accused over lack of evidence.

The defendants were accused of protesting in Landi Kotal on May 9, blocking the Torkham Road, damaging property, and damaging an Anti-Narcotics Force vehicle.

However, the court found no evidence against them and acquitted all 18 defendants. The verdict was announced by Judge Muhammad Iqbal of the Special Anti-Terrorism Court.

May 9 violence

Violent clashes were broken out across Pakistan after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations, including Corps Commander’s house in Lahore, had come under attack during the protests by PTI workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI founder is named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.