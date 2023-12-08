PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat ‘arrested’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat has been arrested, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI senior lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat was arrested at Ouch when he was on his way to Bajaur from Chakdara.

Earlier, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and others for organizing a worker’s convention in Swabi.

Former MPA Aqibullah, former MPA Abdul Karim, Tehsil Mayor Attaullah Faisal Tarkai, District President Sohail Yousazai, and Adnan Qaisar are amongst those who have been booked.

In October, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) for provoking the public against state institutions through social media.

The charges against him fell under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat in two cases registered against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sher Afzal Marwat appeared before the IHC Chief Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani and his lawyer Malik Naveed Hayat for protective bail.

Marwat was recently appointed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior vice president.