24.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 15, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat challenges his detention under 3MPO

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat on Friday challenged his detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), ARY News reported.

Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested from outside the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday evening.

The senior PTI leader has challenged his detention in the Lahore High Court (LHC) through his lawyer Adnan Kalar.

The petition stated that Sher Afzal Marwat’s arrest was made on political grounds and the PTI leader was not involved in any “illegal activity”.

The lawyer pleaded with the court to declare his client’s detention “null and void” and issue Marwat’s release orders.

Marwat, who is senior vice president of the party, was leaving the high court premises after attending a lawyers’ convention when a heavy contingent of police arrested him.

According to police, the PTI leader was arrested under 3MPO and shifted to Mazang police station.

Last week, the PTI leader alleged an attempted “abduction” by KP police while en route to Gulabad near Chakdara for a party convention scheduled in Bajaur.

Read more: PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat booked for violating section 144

Before this, a first information report (FIR) was registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Khan Marwat and others for organizing a worker’s convention in Swabi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.