PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen, 80 others booked in vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have registered cases against PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen and 80 others over a violent protest outside the National Press Club, ARY News reported.

As per details, the cases were registered against the PTI leaders Amir Mughal, Ali Bukhari and others under the terrorism act and charges of attempted murder, robbery, and vandalism.

According to the police, the protesters clashed with the police, snatched weapons, and damaged public property. The police have arrested 10 protesters so far.

The protesters, led by Shoaib Shaheen, Amer Moghal, and Ali Bukhari, had gathered outside the National Press Club to protest against the government.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were booked for allegedly delivering anti-state speeches and inciting people against the state.

28 leaders of the PTI including Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, MNAs Shehryar Afridi, and Shandana Gulzar were booked on the charges of sedition, inciting the public, and spreading chaos.

The case was registered at the Bostan police station on the complaint of Levies officer Abdul Ghani. PTI Balochistan chapter leaders Sherief Tokhi, Abdul Bari Kakar, Jahangir Rind, Mir Ashfaq, Nawabzada Sharif, Moazzam Buut, Mahwish Janjua, Abdul Bari, Khurshid Ahmed, Rahim Kakar, Ateeq Kakar, and others have also been named in the FIR.