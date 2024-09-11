PTI’s Shoaib Shaheen gets post-arrest bail in vandalism case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shoaib Shaheen was granted post-arrest bail in a vandalism case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the anti-terrorism court judge Abul Hasnat heared the case where the prosecutor and Shoaib Shaheen’s counsel presented their arguments.

The court accepted the bail plea of PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen however he will remain in custody in another case registered in Sangjani police station.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Shoaib Shaheen were arrested. The Capital police arrested MNAs Zain Qureshi and Sheikh Waqas Akram from inside the Parliament House.

Additionally, police detained Owais Ahmed Chatha, Syed Shah Ahmed, Sunni Ittehad Council’s Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Yousaf Khan, Maulana Naseem Shah, and Ahmed Shah Khattak.

Later, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar was released on the court’s orders.

Sources said Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq allowed arrest of PTI MNAs outside the premises of the house. The development followed after police presented a copy of FIR registered against the PTI lawmakers for violating SOPs during September 8 public rally.

Additionally, three cases have been registered under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill in Islamabad, citing violations of the event’s NOC. The FIR names 28 individuals, including PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Omar Gul, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Seemabia Tahir, and Raja Basharat.