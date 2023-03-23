Imran Khan condemns ‘abduction’ of PTI activist Azhar Mashwani

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the ‘abduction’ of party’s social media head Azhar Mashwani, castigating Islamabad and Punjab police for ‘breaking all the laws with impunity’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier claimed that Azhar Mashwani was “abducted on Thursday afternoon from Lahore and his whereabouts were unknown”.

“Enough is enough. Police in Punjab [and] Islamabad are breaking all laws with impunity as they target PTI,” Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, demanding immediate release of party’s activist.

despite both having permission to be inside Judicial Complex. Hassaan Niazi was abducted immed after getting bail & later charged with sham FIRs to keep him lcoked up. I am sending pictures of IGs Punjab & ICT & of all officers indulging in this criminal behaviour to int HR orgs — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 23, 2023

The PTI chief claimed that Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Sultan, on March 18, were ‘badly beaten’ by Islamabad police despite both having permission to be inside Judicial Complex.

“Hassaan Niazi [Khan’s newphew] was abducted [immediately] after getting bail and later charged with sham FIRs to keep him locked up,” he said, announcing to send pictures of Punjab and Islamabad Inspector-Generals (IGs) and officers indulged in ‘criminal behaviour’ to international Human Rights organisation.

Giving reason to send pictures of IGs, Imran Khan said that the international Human Rights organisation can identify those working for the state and indulging in abductions, illegal break-ins into homes, custodial torture and violence against political leaders and unarmed workers of PTI.

Meanwhile, party’s senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry – in a tweet – claimed that Azhar Mashwani was kidnapped by unknown persons from Lahore following the IG Punjab’s ‘threatening speech’ today.

IG پنجاب کی دھمکی آمیز گفتگو کے بعد اظہر مشوانی کو اغواء کر کیا گیا ہے ،اظہر کو فوراً عدالت میں پیش کیا جائے اور الزامات کی تفصیل بتایا جائے، IG صاحب اگر سمجھتے ہیں ظل شاہ کو قتل کرنے اور تشدد کرنے کے بعد ان پر تنقید بھی نہیں ہو گی تو وہ احمقوں کی جنت میں رہتے ہیں https://t.co/5xGq9b9A5N — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 23, 2023

He demanded to present PTI social media head before court and share the details of the charges against him.

Last week, Rawalpindi police in overnight raids and arrested as many as 30 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers.

As per details, the houses of Raja Basharat, Wasiq Qayoom and Arif Abbasi were also raided by the Rawalpindi police.

Meanwhile, over 200 PTI workers have been booked in a separate case at Nasirabad police station under charges of interfering in state matters and violation of Section 144.

