PTI’s Yasmin Rashid sent on two-day physical remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former health minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on two-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

As per detail, the anti0-terrorism court heard the vandalism and tower attack case against the PTI leader.

Police presented Yasmin Rashid before the court and urged the court to send the PTI leader on physical remand for further investigation.

Furthermore, the physical remand plea was accepted and the court directed the police to present the PTI leader before the court on June 12.

Earlier, the Interim government of Punjab challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal in Jinnah House.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal challenged in Jinnah House Case

In a statement, the Punjab police said: “All conspirators, planners, and perpetrators of the May 9 incident, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, would be brought to justice.”

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Several PTI leaders including, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali and Malika Bukhari, Shireen Mazari, Qasim Suri, Ali Muhammad Khan and others had been arrested for ‘provoking’ people for violent protests following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket holder Ibad Farooq revealed that PTI senior leaders and former Punjab minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed are ‘responsible’ for the Jinnah House attack on May 9.