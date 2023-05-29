PTI’s Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former Punjab minister was presented before single-bench of Lahore ATC – headed by Judge Abeer Gul Khan.

During the hearing, the police requested the court to grant a physical remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid. However, the plea was dismissed by the court and sent the PTI leader to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Read More: Yasmin Rashid seeks bail in Jinnah House attack case

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had sent the PTI leader to jail on 14-day judicial remand. She was booked in a case under various sections, including terrorism.

Earlier, the ATC granted police a three-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Jinnah House in Lahore on May 9.

In the last hearing, the anti-terrorism court delayed the physical remand of PTI leader Yasmeen Rashid in the Jinnah House attack and rioting case.

The court allowed Dr Yasmin Rashid to stay in the hospital and ordered the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Services Hospital to present the medical report on May 22.

It was further stated that until the fitness report of the accused is present, the court cannot approve her physical remand.