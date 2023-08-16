Yasmin Rashid shifted to hospital after her health deteriorates

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was immediately shifted to hospital after her health deteriorates in Kot Lakhpat Jail, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former Punjab health minister was rushed to Punjab Institute of Cardiology today from Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Sources said that Yasmin Rashid suffered from Chest pain and the PIC doctor carried out a detailed medical examination of the PTI leader.

Furthermore, Yasmin Rashid was admitted to PIC for two hours however she was taken back to jail after her reports were clear.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on 15-day judicial remand in a case related to May 9 riots.

The PTI leader appeared virtually before the court where the police sought physical remand of the former provincial health minister. The court dismissed police’s request and handed over Rashid to police on 15-day judicial remand.

The Lahore police had registered a case against the PTI leader for allegedly setting vehicles on fire on May 9, the day PTI chairman was arrested from premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody last month under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).