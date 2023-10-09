PTM activist detained under MPO for 30 days

KARACHI: Police has arrested an activist belonging to the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on the home department’s instruction, citing police ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh Home Department has issued circular for detention of Noorullah Tareen. “Arrested PTM activist has been sent to jail for detention,” police officials said.

“Noorullah Tareen was spreading hatred and miscreation,” officials said.

DIG East Police Ghulam Azfar Mahesar had requested the IG Sindh, and a letter was written to the provincial home department from the police chief.

Noorullah Tareen has been detained under MPO 1960, Sindh home department has stated in its order. “He will be kept in detention for 30 days,” according to the home department order.