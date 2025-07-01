Govt abolishes PTV fee from electricity bills

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday abolished the Pakistan Television (PTV) fee from electricity bills in different categories, ARY News reported.

The decision, effective from July 2025, has been formally implemented following a notification issued by the Power Division.

Acting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive, all power distribution companies (DISCOs) have been instructed to remove the Rs. 35 monthly PTV fee from consumer bills.

The decision will be applicable on millions of residential, commercial, and industrial consumers across the country.

With over 40 million electricity consumers across the country, the move is anticipated to benefit a vast population. The PTV fee, which used to generate approximately Rs 1.5 billion monthly, will no longer be collected.

Read More: Electricity consumers set to pay billions in capacity payments this fiscal year

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a reduction of Rs1.50 per unit in the basic electricity tariff, bringing relief to consumers.

The new average tariff for power distribution companies will be set at Rs34 per unit, according to the NEPRA decision.

The authority has forwarded its ruling to the federal government for official notification, which will be issued following the government’s decision on subsidies.