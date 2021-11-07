PTV serves Rs100mn defamation notice on Shoaib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has sent a Rs100 million defamation notice to national hero and cricketing legend Shoaib Akhtar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The national television administration, in a notice available with ARY News, maintained that Shoaib Akhtar had resigned on air from PTV sports on October 26 which is not only a violation of the clause but has also resulted in huge financial losses to PTV.

“As per clause 22, both sides shall have right to terminate his agreement by serving three months’ written notice or payment in lieu thereof. Whereas, Shoaib Akhtar resigned on air on October 26 which has resulted into huge financial losses to PTV,” read the legal notice.

It further adds: “Shoaib Akhtar also left Dubai during T20 World Cup transmission without any prior information to PTVC management. Besides, appearance on an Indian TV show along with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, which also caused irreparable losses to PTV.”

In the defamation notice, PTVC has asked the national hero to pay an amount of Rs100 million as damages along with an amount of Rs33,33,000, equivalent to a three-month salary, otherwise, PTC reserves its rights to initiate legal proceedings against Akhtar before the court of competent jurisdiction.

It is pertinent to mention here that TV anchor and former Pakistan Television host Dr Nauman Niaz on Friday had tendered an “unconditional apology” for his misconduct with Shoaib Akhtar in a live TV show a week ago, prompting the resignation of the former star pacer from the channel.

The incident became viral on social media with the two individuals becoming top trends on Twitter.

In his statement post-fiasco on Twitter, Shoaib Akhtar said he was utterly embarrassed at the Game On Hai show for how rudely its host Dr Nauman Niaz behaved over banter and asked Shoaib Akhtar to leave the show.

Later, the PTV launched an inquiry into the spat and took Dr Niaz and Akhtar off-air until the completion of the probe.

