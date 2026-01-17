PTV stun SNGPL to break centuries-old first-class record

Pakistan TV (PTV) broke a 232-year-old first-class cricket record to register a thrilling two-run victory against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the President’s Trophy Grade-I at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

PTV came from the back on the final day to pull off an extraordinary victory in the history of the game, successfully defending a target of just 40 runs.

With this feat, PTV became the first team in the 253-year history of first-class cricket to defend a target as low as 40, eclipsing a record that had stood unbroken for 232 years.

The contest appeared firmly tilted in SNGPL’s favour for most of the match. PTV were dismissed for 166 in their first innings, with Amad Butt’s unbeaten 46 offering the lone resistance.

SNGPL’s bowling attack was disciplined and incisive, led by Shehzad Gul’s four-wicket haul, while Shahnawaz Dahani and Sajid Khan chipped in with two wickets apiece.

In reply, SNGPL posted 238, gaining a healthy 72-run lead. Their innings was rescued by wicketkeeper-batter Saifullah Bangash, who played a counter-attacking knock of 71 after the side had slumped to 94-6.

For PTV, left-arm spinner Ali Usman starred with the ball, claiming four wickets, while Amad Butt and Israr Hussain took three each to keep the deficit within reach.

However, PTV’s second innings failed to ignite, as they were bowled out for 111, setting SNGPL a seemingly straightforward target of 40.

Once again, Shehzad Gul proved the chief tormentor, tearing through the batting line-up with a five-wicket haul.

However, what followed rewrote the record book as PTV launched an improbable fightback, led by a sensational spell from Ali Usman, who ran riot to claim figures of 6 for 9.

Meanwhile, Amad Butt provided relentless support at the other end, claiming the remaining four wickets. SNGPL bundled out for just 37, handing PTV a stunning two-run victory.

The previous record for the lowest successful defence in first-class cricket dated back to 1794, when Oldfield defended a target of 41 against the Marylebone Cricket Club at Lord’s Old Ground.