PUBG Mobile 3.7 update brings exciting new features – Here’s what to expect

PUBG Mobile fans have something exciting to look forward to as the much-awaited PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is finally here.

With new features, fresh locations, and better gameplay, this update promises an improved experience for players worldwide.

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is rolling out today, March 7, 2025, and will be available gradually for different regions and platforms. Android users will likely get access first, followed by iOS users.

One of the biggest highlights of the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is the Golden Dynasty Mode. This new themed mode takes players to a golden sand realm filled with floating islands, grand palaces, and an hourglass feature.

Players can explore new locations, search for treasures, and use a unique dagger with time-bending abilities to gain an advantage in battles.

Another major addition in the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is the Rondo map. This 8km x 8km battlefield blends traditional Eastern designs with modern urban settings.

The map includes floating restaurants, bamboo forests, and peaceful lakes. It also features dynamic weather changes, making matches even more interesting.

Players will also see upgraded gun skins for the M416 and AKM, while well-known locations like Mylta Power and Erangel Bridge return to the game.

The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, App Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, Huawei AppGallery, and the official PUBG Mobile website.

Since the update is being released in phases, players should check regularly to see when it becomes available in their region.

In other game related news, Gears of War fans might finally get their hands on a long-awaited collection of the classic games, but recent rumors suggest it could come with a major change.

Reports are circulating that a Gears of War Collection is in the works, bringing back the original trilogy. However, sources claim that the re-releases might not include competitive multiplayer, which has been a key part of the series for years.

The idea of a Gears of War: Marcus Fenix Collection has been floating around since at least 2022.

Many fans have hoped for a collection similar to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which bundled several classic Halo games into one package.

Gears of War played a huge role in shaping third-person shooters, and its cover-based combat became a signature style that influenced many other games.