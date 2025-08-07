PUBG Mobile 4.0 beta introduces ghostly gameplay, major map upgrades

The PUBG Mobile 4.0 beta, which launched on July 31, continues to captivate players with its immersive features and spooky twist.

At the center of this update is the Spooky Soiree, a new limited-time mode set in the haunted Wraithmoor Mansion — complete with botanical gardens, a maze-like labyrinth, a memorial zone, magical mirrors, and ghostly objects disguised as everyday items.

Destroying these items may reward loot or reveal hidden player positions. Special crates can even spawn spectral entities that help track nearby enemies — making Halloween arrive early for PUBG fans.

Players will also encounter a spectral band known as “The Performing Dead.” Locating their concert venue via on-screen prompts and interacting with these ghosts can unlock rare loot and expose opponents’ positions — blending entertainment with strategic advantage.

Every player receives a unique ghost companion called Ghostie. Normally invisible, Ghostie appears only when using specific abilities. These abilities include:

Floating Balloon – Elevates the player for high-ground access

Guardian Shield – Provides moving cover

Armorer – Automatically repairs gear

Ghost Helm – Reduces headshot damage and changes voice audio

Scan – Reveals enemies upon firing

Boost – Increases sprint speed

Heal – Automatically activates healing at low health

Ghostie can be customized with one main skill and two passive abilities at a time. Players can upgrade these skills using rare items found during gameplay.

Additionally, the update introduces a Magic Broom that lets players fly with a teammate, offering swift mobility and a knockback dash attack.

A new Strength Potion grants temporary buffs like increased jump height and damage resistance — but disables firearms, replacing them with a powerful ground slam to repel foes.

The Erangel map has received a significant overhaul. Locations such as the Hospital and Mylta Power have been restructured for improved combat flow. New port areas near Sosnovka and the Farm offer expanded drop zones.

Environmental changes include Rainbow weather, Flash Shops with discounted items, and Gas Stations for refueling vehicles. Supply crates are now categorized into Medical, Token, and Military types to encourage deeper loot strategies.

While the update is still in beta, PUBG Mobile 4.0 is set to officially roll out in early September. With its unique mix of supernatural gameplay and tactical improvements, this version promises to redefine the Battle Royale experience for mobile gamers.