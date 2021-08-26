PUBG Mobile introduces new emergency pickup feature to airlift players

A new transport tool has been introduced to PUBG Mobile that will help players avail themselves of an emergency pickup in the Krafton’s battle royale game.

The Emergency Pickup feature is a new addition to a highly popular and abundantly downloaded game PUBG Mobile and its description read:

“When the Emergency Pickup is deployed, a Fulton Balloon is released from its bag. When the Balloon is fully inflated and high up in the air, an airplane will arrive in 60 seconds. During this time, up to a maximum of 4 players can attach themselves to the Fulton Balloon rope. Once that plane arrives, it catches the Balloon, hoists up the players, and makes its way towards the center of the Safe Zone.”

Once opted for, the squad will be transported off to the safe zone until players decide to drop out land back onto the battleground.

It is also suggested that the item will provide players more than one option: They can choose to outrun the blue zone or they can evade a fight.

Here’s the catch, All the nearby enemies will be alerted as soon as the balloon has been deployed.

The emergency pickup is also heavy equipment and occupies quite a lot of space in the backpack. So players are advised to plan their loot accordingly.