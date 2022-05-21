Public Accounts Committee to elect new chairman on Monday

ISLAMABAD: A session of the Public Accounts Committee has been summoned on Monday (May 23), for election of the new chairman of the committee, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After change of the government the former opposition has become the government, which requires change in the constitution of the PAC in the Parliament.

Rana Tanvir Ahmed of the PML-N, who was the chairman of the public accounts committee has tendered his resignation. In a previous session of the PAC, Rana Tanvir had hinted at appointment of the the new chairman of the committee.

The 18th Amendment of the constitution says that the office of the chairman PAC should be given to the parliamentary opposition.

In the previous government PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, who was the leader of the opposition, was given the chair of the PAC, which was later entrusted to Rana Tanvir Ahmed after his stepping down.

In a session of the PAC on Monday, the new chairman will be elected as two members Noor Alam Khan and Wajeeha Qamar have also been nominated in the parliamentary body.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, PTI’s Aamir Dogar and Riaz Fatiana will not be the members of the new public accounts committee.

It is to be mentioned here that dissident Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Raja Riaz has been appointed as opposition leader in National Assembly with the support of 16 lawmakers.

Riaz joined the race for the opposition leader’s slot along with GDA MNA Ghous Bakhsh Mahar, following the withdrawal of PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi.

The dissident PTI MNA had submitted an application signed by 17 lawmakers in the National Assembly secretariat for nominating him as the opposition leader.

