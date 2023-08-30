Public gathering at Governor’s House: PTI Parliamentarians slams JUI-F

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians leader Zia Bangash has slammed the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for organising its public gathering at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor’s House, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PTI Parliamentarians leader Zia Bangash criticised that the governorship is a constitutional post so why a public gathering of a political party was held at the Governor’s House?

“It seems that the Governor’s House is the central office of the JUI-F. For fair and free elections, such activities should be banned. Election Commission must take action over the organisation of JUI-F’s public gathering at the Governor’s House.”

Bangash said that it is an illegal move to organise political events at the Governor’s House and a political individual should not be retained as the governor.

He said that former chief ministers Pervez Khattak and Mahmood Khan had successfully governed the province. Zia Bangash alleged corrupt practices were committed in the six-month interim government in KP led by the JUI-F.”

He further alleged that the JUI-F interim ministers looted the national resources in the past six months.