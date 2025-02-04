Public holiday announced on February 5

The federal government has declared February 5 (Wednesday) a public holiday on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, all public and private banks will also remain closed tomorrow to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Wednesday, February 05, 2025 being public holiday on Kashmir Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” read official statement.

Conferences, demonstrations and events related to the day are being planned in cities across the country, which will shed light on the atrocities committed by Indian troops to sabotage the Kashmiri struggle for freedom over the past seven decades.

Kashmir issue remains a flash point between Pakistan and India with Islamabad constantly urging the world to hold a plebiscite on Kashmir.

Recently, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that Article 370 which guaranteed special status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a temporary provision and that the occupied territory was an integral part of the country.

The Narendra Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory on 5th August 2019.

As a result, the state of more than 12 million people was also split into two federally administered territories.

While announcing the reserved verdict, Indian SC held that the occupied territory became an integral part of India “which is evident from Article 1 and 370 of the constitution”.

In its judgment, which was reserved in September, the top court said the Occupied Kashmir was an integral part of India, which had not attained internal sovereignty after joining the Union (India).