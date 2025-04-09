Public holiday announced on April 12, 2025

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a public holiday on April 12, 2025, on account of “Mela Chiraghan” in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The services and general administration department of the provincial government issued a notification in this regard.

The notification reads that a local holiday in Lahore District shall be observed on 12th April, 2025 (Saturday) on the occasion of “Annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Shah Hussain (RA) /Mela Chiraghan”.

The notification further stated that this holiday will only be observed at the district level and its subordinate offices located in the Lahore District. However, it does not apply to the offices of the Punjab Civil Secretariat, its attached departments and regional offices.

Mela Chiraghan which means Festival of Lights is also called Mela Shalimar. It is a three-day annual festival to mark the death anniversary of the Punjabi poet and Sufi saint Shah Hussain who lived in Lahore in the 16th century.

Meanwhile, Eidul Adha, one of the most anticipated occasions in Pakistan — especially for children — is expected to be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, 2025, according to initial predictions.

However, the final date will be confirmed by the country’s official moon sighting committee following the traditional Ruet-e-Hilal procedure.

Astronomers have also shared forecasts for the UAE, where the Emirates Astronomy Society expects the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah to be visible on the evening of May 27, 2025.

Based on these calculations, Zilhajj is likely to begin on May 28, setting the stage for Eidul Adha to fall on Friday, June 6, in the Emirates.

It is important to note that such predictions offer a general timeline, as the actual dates may vary between countries due to geographical differences in moon visibility.

Eidul Adha, one of Islam’s two major festivals, commemorates the unwavering devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.), who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command.

A central ritual of the celebration is Qurbani (sacrifice), where Muslims slaughter animals such as cows, goats, sheep, or camels, following Islamic guidelines.

The meat is then distributed among family members, relatives, and those in need, reflecting the spirit of sharing and compassion that defines the festival.